    Beverages / Bebidas

    Get your Coffee, Fruit Smoothies, Natural Juices, Teas and Oatmeal with us.


    Disfrute su Café de la mañana, Batidos, Jugos Naturales, Tés y Avena con nosotros.


    Sandwiches & Breakfast Combos / Sándwiches y Combos de Desayunos

    We offer a strong variety of sandwiches, breads with fillings fully customizable and Breakfast Combos!


    Ofrecemos una gran variedad de Sandwiches, panes que puede personalizar a su gusto y Combos de Desayunos.

    Savory Treats / Bocadillos Clásicos

    Enjoy our traditional savory treats such as Beef Empanadas , Croquettes & Tamales.  


    No se pierda nuestras Empanadas de Carne, Croquetas, Tamales y otros bocadillos tradicionales cubanos.



    Sweet Treats / Dulces

    Sweet Treats Galore! Get your Guava Pastelitos, Cake, Tres Leches, Pies, Pudding, Flan, Muffins, Cookies  and much more!


    ¡Todo tipo de Dulces a su disposición! Pastel de Guayaba, Cakes, Tres Leches, Pies, Flan, Muffins, Galleticas y muchísimo más.

Catering & Cakes / Ordenes por Encargo

Food, Cakes, Sweets and more... / Comida, Cakes, dulces y más...

See our Menu for a full list of what we offer. Please give us a call to place your Cake or Catering order.


Por favor, revise nuestro menú ya que contiene todos los detalles de los productos que ofrecemos. Llámenos para hacer su pedido de Cake y Comida para fiestas.  

