Welcome to Cuba Bakery
Union City's best, ready to welcome you
Beverages / Bebidas
Get your Coffee, Fruit Smoothies, Natural Juices, Teas and Oatmeal with us.
Disfrute su Café de la mañana, Batidos, Jugos Naturales, Tés y Avena con nosotros.
Sandwiches & Breakfast Combos / Sándwiches y Combos de Desayunos
We offer a strong variety of sandwiches, breads with fillings fully customizable and Breakfast Combos!
Ofrecemos una gran variedad de Sandwiches, panes que puede personalizar a su gusto y Combos de Desayunos.
Savory Treats / Bocadillos Clásicos
Enjoy our traditional savory treats such as Beef Empanadas , Croquettes & Tamales.
No se pierda nuestras Empanadas de Carne, Croquetas, Tamales y otros bocadillos tradicionales cubanos.
Sweet Treats / Dulces
Sweet Treats Galore! Get your Guava Pastelitos, Cake, Tres Leches, Pies, Pudding, Flan, Muffins, Cookies and much more!
¡Todo tipo de Dulces a su disposición! Pastel de Guayaba, Cakes, Tres Leches, Pies, Flan, Muffins, Galleticas y muchísimo más.
Catering & Cakes / Ordenes por Encargo
Food, Cakes, Sweets and more... / Comida, Cakes, dulces y más...
See our Menu for a full list of what we offer. Please give us a call to place your Cake or Catering order.
Por favor, revise nuestro menú ya que contiene todos los detalles de los productos que ofrecemos. Llámenos para hacer su pedido de Cake y Comida para fiestas.
Taste the difference
Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
Experience our Hospitality Today
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.